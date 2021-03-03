Butte man with six prior DUIs pleads not guilty to a seventh

A Butte man with six prior drunken-driving convictions pleaded not guilty to another felony DUI charge Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that 50-year-old Douglas James Fellows was drunk when a state trooper pulled him over for speeding on Montana Street on Dec. 28. When told he was speeding, he told the trooper, “Your word against mine.”

He showed several signs of intoxication and there were two cans of Coors beer in the center console, but he said they were going to be his first two drinks for the night, according to charging documents. He later consented to a blood draw at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Fellows had two DUI convictions in 2002 and one each in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2011. If convicted this time, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine not less than $5,000 or more than $10,000.

He entered the not guilty plea before District Judge Robert Whelan and remains free on bond pending further court proceedings.

