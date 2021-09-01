 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte man with at least 10 DUIs nailed again
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Butte man with at least 10 DUIs nailed again

{{featured_button_text}}
Craig Lee Barth

Barth

A 60-year-old Butte man with at least 10 previous drunken-driving convictions was found passed out behind the wheel of a Chevy pickup with the motor running, allegedly drunk.

Police say Craig Lee Barth had pulled over in the area of Tecumseh Way and South Washington Street, and when an officer knocked on the truck window around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Barth had a hard time waking up and then staying awake.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was unsteady when he stepped out of the pickup, police say, and had to balance himself on the truck to keep standing. He was given a breathalyzer at the jail and his blood-alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit.

He was arrested on a felony complaint of aggravated DUI and a misdemeanor open-container violation but was released with conditions sometime Wednesday, police said.

Police said Barth had at least 10 previous DUI convictions, but according to a Montana Standard story in 2009, the Montana Supreme Court that year upheld a sentence Barth received in 2008 for what records said was his 13th DUI conviction.

Barth was sentenced to the maximum five years for that one and the high court’s Sentence Review Division unanimously upheld the sentence. That case stemmed from his arrest on March 7, 2008 in the 2000 block of Roberts Avenue.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
8

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News