Butte man with at least 10 DUIs nailed again

A 60-year-old Butte man with at least 10 previous drunken-driving convictions was found passed out behind the wheel of a Chevy pickup with the motor running, allegedly drunk.

Police say Craig Lee Barth had pulled over in the area of Tecumseh Way and South Washington Street, and when an officer knocked on the truck window around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Barth had a hard time waking up and then staying awake.

He was unsteady when he stepped out of the pickup, police say, and had to balance himself on the truck to keep standing. He was given a breathalyzer at the jail and his blood-alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit.

He was arrested on a felony complaint of aggravated DUI and a misdemeanor open-container violation but was released with conditions sometime Wednesday, police said.

Police said Barth had at least 10 previous DUI convictions, but according to a Montana Standard story in 2009, the Montana Supreme Court that year upheld a sentence Barth received in 2008 for what records said was his 13th DUI conviction.

Barth was sentenced to the maximum five years for that one and the high court’s Sentence Review Division unanimously upheld the sentence. That case stemmed from his arrest on March 7, 2008 in the 2000 block of Roberts Avenue.

