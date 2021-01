Dillon Ferry will serve a two-year missionary service for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Dallas West mission in Texas.

Due to COVID-19 he will begin his missionary training from home on Jan. 13.

Ferry is a 2020 graduate of Butte High School and has been attending Idaho State University. He is the son of Steve and Angie Ferry of Butte. He will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, in the Butte 1st Ward, 1351 Mt Highland Drive.