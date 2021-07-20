 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte man, Thomas Cockrill, admits to armed robberies
0 comments
alert top story

Butte man, Thomas Cockrill, admits to armed robberies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Cockrill

Thomas Cockrill

MISSOULA — A Butte man accused of robbing three business at gunpoint in three different Montana cities in February admitted charges Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Thomas Scott Cockrill, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Cockrill faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the robbery crime and a mandatory minimum seven years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the firearm crime.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto presided. Sentencing was set for Nov. 10 before U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen. Cockrill was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged that on Feb. 9, Cockrill robbed Blackjack Pizza in Missoula and brandished a handgun at an employee. Later that same evening, Cockrill held up at gun point an employee of the La Quinta Inn in Helena. Four days later, on Feb. 13, Cockrill robbed the Elevated Dispensary in Butte and brandished a handgun at an employee. Each business lost several hundred dollars in the robberies, according to court documents.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Cockrill admitted he owned three firearms and that he robbed the three businesses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Helena Police Department, Missoula Police Department, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement and Montana Probation and Parole.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden reports progress after 6 months in office

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News