Butte man suspected of stealing batteries

Dylan Ray Hunt, 25, of Butte was arrested early Monday afternoon on three counts of misdemeanor theft and three counts of criminal mischief.
Officers were called to the area of Dewey and Oregon to investigate a report of a man seen stealing batteries from a trailer. They located the vehicle and followed it to Pacific Steel. When officers pulled the vehicle over and spoke to Hunt, who matched the description of the suspect, the four batteries were inside the vehicle.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
