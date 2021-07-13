Butte man sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking

MISSOULA — A Butte man who admitted trafficking drugs, including methamphetamine, in Montana and to receiving meth through the mail in Butte, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

The government alleged in court documents that Petty received meth from individuals in California and elsewhere, including through the mail in Butte, for distribution. The investigation determined that Petty and others would wire money back to California and to Sinaloa, Mexico, to pay for the meth. The government further alleged that investigators learned from cooperators that Petty received approximately 10 pounds of meth in January 2019. Ten pounds of meth is the equivalent of approximately 36,240 doses. A co-defendant, Shawn Miller, was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the case.