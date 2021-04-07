Butte man sentenced for raping 15-year-old girl

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bennett’s attorney, Andrew Jenks, presented testimony Wednesday that his client and the girl had dated for nearly two years and he sometimes stayed with her at her parent’s house. A female friend of Bennett’s also said he had never acted inappropriately around her.

But Ann Shea, the chief prosecutor in the case, said none of that mattered.

“This has nothing to do with the fact they dated a long time,” she told Whelan during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. “His life is going to change and it should change. He forced a young woman — a girl — to have sex against her will.”

Jenks asked that all 15 years be suspended, noting his client had no previous criminal history, was a young man, and must register as a sex offender and face probation supervision.

“This conviction will stay with him and affect his way of life,” he said.

Shea balked at that.

“The impact on her life is forever,” she said. “We can’t forget the victim in this case. His life is changing because of his actions and no one else’s. Her life is changed because of his actions.”