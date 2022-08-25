Butte man sentenced for meth, fentanyl distribution

MISSOULA — A Butte man who admitted to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in the community was sentenced Thursday to six years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release.

Cody Scott Shuler, 29, pleaded guilty in May to distribution of controlled substances.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement learned from various sources of Shuler’s drug distribution activities around Butte. In January, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy from Shuler in which he sold meth and 23 counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. Shuler admitted to law enforcement to making trips to Spokane to purchase drugs. The government also alleged that Shuler threatened others with a pistol and “pistol whipped” an individual.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.