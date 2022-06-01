Butte man sentenced for illegal possession of firearms

MISSOULA — Richard Daniel White, 35, of Butte was sentenced Wednesday to 54 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after he admitted to illegally possessing nine firearms.

White, who was on state supervision for felony convictions, pleaded guilty in February to prohibited person in possession of firearms.

According to court documents, the government alleged that in February 2020, White, a convicted felon, possessed nine firearms and ammunition in his residence during a probation search. State probation officers conducted the search based on a positive urine analysis test for methamphetamine and information that White possessed stolen firearms.

One of the semiautomatic firearms White had in his possession was capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and there were several magazines capable of accepting more than 15 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom.

At the time of the offense, White was on state supervision for three separate felony cases of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and attempted theft and criminal mischief.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, with U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presiding.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Probation and Parole and the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency.

