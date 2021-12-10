Butte man sent to Montana State Prison for stabbing

A Butte man has been sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison for stabbing another man in his neck and chest outside the Town Pump on South Montana Street last year.

District Court Judge Kurt Krueger agreed with prosecutors on Thursday and gave 40-year-old Robert Manuel Arellano 10 years for felony assault with a weapon.

Prosecutor Samm Cox initially charged Arellano with two counts of assault with a weapon, the other for allegedly waving a knife at a Town Pump clerk the same night of the stabbing on Dec. 15, 2020.

But in a plea deal, one count was dropped and Arellano pleaded guilty to the other. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

Public defender J.B. Anderson asked Krueger for a 10-year sentence with seven of those years suspended, but Cox said a full 10 years was justified because Arellano had an extensive criminal history. He also faces time for crimes in Cascade County.

According to prosecutors, Arellano and the victim were in a dispute when Arellano stabbed him, threw down the knife and fled on foot. Police responded quickly, found Arellano with a bloody finger and arrested him.

The victim was able to drive himself to nearby St. James Healthcare. He had been stabbed in the neck and chest but the knife missed all vital organs and he recovered.

