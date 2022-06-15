Butte man says 'jury got it wrong' but gets 10 years for aggravated burglary

A Butte man convicted of aggravated burglary for getting into a woman’s home and attacking her told a judge Wednesday that “the jury got it wrong.”

“They didn’t get the whole story,” Merle Raymond Branstetter, 52, told District Judge Robert Whelan before getting into specifics about things he thought they missed.

Whelan listened to him and a request by defense attorney Katie Green that Branstetter get a three-year suspended sentence, then sided with prosecutors and sentenced him to 10 years in the Montana State Prison.

Branstetter told police he would fight his accuser all the way when police interviewed him after the incident on June 7, 2019, and he made good on that by taking the case to trial. A jury found him guilty on Jan. 10 this year.

“The jury is the one who tried you,” Whelan told him Wednesday. “My job is to make sure I provide protection to the community.”

Prosecutor Mike Clague said Branstetter got into the woman’s home in the middle of the night and attacked her, and noted photos of her face taken afterward that were presented as evidence in the case.

“You saw her beaten, bruised face,” Clague told Whelan, adding that Branstetter had a criminal history that included other violent offenses.

He said Branstetter deserved prison time but also said 10 years was only a fourth of the maximum 40 that can be imposed for aggravated burglary.

The victim said she only knew Branstetter as a friend but when he started becoming aggressive, she took out a protection order against him. She said she was awakened one night by her dog going “nuts” and Branstetter was inside wanting money for alcohol, according to prosecutors.

The woman said he grabbed her phone and threw it and when she was hitting Branstetter to make him leave, he struck her in the face a few times. He left before police got there but they contacted him through an employer and arrested him.

He denied being at her residence and said she must have inflicted the injuries herself because he did not assault her.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.