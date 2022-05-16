Butte man says fatal shooting was 'justifiable use of force'

A Butte man accused of fatally shooting another man during a bounty hunt for someone else acted with “justifiable force” to protect himself and another person, he contends in newly filed court documents.

Nicholas John Jaeger, in a motion his attorney filed seeking a reduced bond, also says the incident took place in a “trap house operated by William Harris where known fugitives, renegades and outlaws routinely gather.”

Prosecutors allege that Jaeger and bondsman Jay Steven Hubber barged into Harris’s house looking for a bail-jumper on Dec. 19 and during a struggle, Jaeger shot Harris with Hubber’s pistol. Harris, 42, was dead when police arrived.

Jaeger and Hubber, both 33, were each charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary. Hubber quickly posted $250,000 bond but Jaeger is still jailed with bail also set at $250,000. Hubber says he’s innocent of all criminal charges.

Jaeger’s attorney, David Maldonado of Butte, filed a motion Friday asking that his client be released on his own recognizance or in lieu of that, his bail be reduced to $50,000.

“Simply put, Defendant is not a danger to the community, has a place to reside and work, and with his strong family ties all being here in Butte it is evident he poses no flight risk,” the motion states.

It also says Jaeger has been committed to the Montana Department of Corrections in a previous case and if released now, would still be under DOC oversight. Maldonado wants a bond-reduction hearing but as of early Monday afternoon, District Judge Robert Whelan had not scheduled one. Prosecutors oppose the motion.

The motion also offers a window into Jaeger’s side of the story and there are some major differences with prosecutors’ allegations.

According to prosecutors, Hubber and Jaeger barged into Harris’ house on South Main Street unannounced. Hubber is a bondsman who was trying to nab alleged bail-jumper David Sandoval, and Jaeger, who has a felony stalking conviction, joined him to assist.

Hubber tased Sandoval and they began wrestling, according to witness accounts, but there were several others inside the house too, including Harris. At some point, prosecutors say, Jaeger grabbed a gun from Hubber and shot Harris.

According to Sandoval and another man, as Harris stepped forward to intervene, Jaeger grabbed Hubber’s gun and fired at least two shots at Harris.

Jaeger told police that Harris possibly had a pair of scissors in one hand and was threatening to kick him in the face, and when he jumped toward him, he fired two rounds. In the charging documents, Jaeger was the only one who said Harris might have been armed with anything.

The motion Maldonado filed Friday says Hubber and Jaeger lawfully entered “the trap house to seek out the violent fugitive” and there were at least five adult males inside who were “adverse” to them.

“Two of the adult males had what appeared to be clubs and one had a beer bottle initially,” the motion states. It says Jaeger did not have any weapons but Hubber had a taser and firearm in a holster with a release only Hubber could use.

Hubber deployed his taser while trying to capture the fugitive but they became entangled on the ground, the motion says. Hubber sustained injuries, released the gun from the holster and passed it to Jaeger “as other individuals continue to attempt to assault Hubber …” it says.

“In other words, not only were they impeding a lawful act but they were doing so in a violent matter that caused blood to roll down Hubber’s face,” it says.

“Jaeger gave multiple warnings for everyone to stay back including adult males behind him who possessed clubs,” the motion says. “At least four or five warnings were provided.

“Despite the warnings Harris aggressively came forward with potentially dangerous objects in his hands,” it says. “Simply put, Jaeger will be maintaining they entered lawfully under color of law and properly exercised justifiable use of force both in regards to himself and another.”

Although prosecutors charged Hubber and Jaeger with the same offenses based on the same set of accusations, the cases were filed separately. A July 18 trial is set for Hubber and a Sept. 12 trial is set for Jaeger, but trial dates are often moved back.

Deliberate homicide is punishable by death, life in prison or 100 years, and aggravated burglary has a maximum of 40 years. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty in this case.

Jaeger’s motion says the $250,000 bail is “unnecessarily high” and isn’t needed because he is already committed to the DOC for three years for revocations in the stalking case. But it states other reasons.

“All his immediate family reside in Butte; he has employment guaranteed through his father’s company,” it says. “He has a place to reside with any of his family members. He is limited criminal history and has affirmative defense to the primary charge.”

Palmer Hoovestal, Hubber’s attorney, told The Montana Standard in February that Hubber was innocent.

He said his client had “everything under control, or close to control” during the attempted apprehension and had no idea or reason to foresee that Jaeger would grab a gun Hubber had in his holster and shoot someone.

