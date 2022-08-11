Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction

A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year.

James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.

According to prosecutors, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted a car with no operational tag lights driving on the shoulder at Montana and Front streets on Sept. 8, 2021.

There were others in the car but Schoonover was driving and didn’t have a license, insurance or other documents. He gave the trooper a false name and birth date, then an address that came back to a sporting goods store on Harrison Avenue, according to prosecutors.

He was sweating “profusely” even though it was 52 degrees and he was wearing a tank top, the trooper said, and he was “on the nod” — a state of alternating in and out of drowsiness that’s a common sign of narcotic use.

He said at one point that he couldn’t continue field sobriety tests, and “as he was walking back to the patrol car, he made huge spectacle of laying on the ground after purposefully running into my patrol car,” the trooper said.

Troopers ultimately determined Schoonover’s true identity and he was wanted on a felony warrant and had a revoked license. A blood draw was done at St. James Healthcare.