Butte man pours gas on back porch
Tony Alan Gregory

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Elm Street to investigate a report of man violating a protection order.

When they arrived they learned that Tony Alan Gregory, 24, of Butte allegedly poured gas over a back porch of a residence. He then tried to kick in the back door.

Gregory was taken into custody and is now in jail on two felony counts of criminal endangerment, two felony counts of intimidation, felony violation of a protection order, and three misdemeanor violations of a protection order.

