Butte man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

Prosecutors say a Butte man sexually assaulted a young teenage girl at a house in Butte 10 to 12 years ago and admitted to some of the allegations during an interview with police.

But 45-year-old Benjamin Alexander DeWeert pleaded not guilty Wednesday to sexual intercourse without consent and an alternative felony charge of sexual assault. Both carry a maximum penalty of 100 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

A woman told police about the alleged incidents in February and after investigations by police, prosecutors said the chargeable offenses occurred from January 2010 to July 2012 when the girl was 13 or 14 years old. They are within the statute of limitations for such crimes under Montana law.

During an interview in March, the alleged victim told police that DeWeert followed her into the bathroom in a house, put his hands down her pants, penetrated her with a finger and touched her breasts. She said she left crying and he told her he was sorry.

Prosecutors say when DeWeert was interviewed by a Butte police detective, he denied vaginally penetrating the girl but admitted to rubbing her privates and touching her breasts. He said it lasted several moments and he stopped when she said, “No.”

When asked about another incident, he denied filming the girl while she was in the shower.

“DeWeert went on to explain that he had placed an old-style flip phone on a shelf used for towels in the bathroom and was going to try to film (the girl) but it didn’t work,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents. “There was no video captured but he did try to video (the girl) without clothes.”

DeWeert had attorney Jeff Dahood of Anaconda with him during the interview with police.

“DeWeert described himself as being disgusted with himself and did not know how it could have ever happened,” the charging document states.

DeWeert posted $100,000 bond after his arrest in late July and remains free for now. District Judge Robert Whelan set the next court hearing for Oct. 12.