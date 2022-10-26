Butte man pleads not guilty to raping 14-year-old girl

Prosecutors say a 36-year-old Butte man had sex with a 14-year-old girl on three separate occasions and also gave her marijuana edibles.

Andrew Jacob Calderon has been in the Butte jail since his arrest on Sept. 8 and on Wednesday he pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.

District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the not guilty pleas and set the next hearing for Nov. 30. Calderon faces from four years to life in prison if convicted on the rape charge and up to 25 years on the felony drug charge.

He appeared for Wednesday’s hearing via video from jail and although he had not yet discussed the charges in detail with his public defender, James Dolan, they agreed to go ahead with the arraignment.

The girl told investigators she had rejected sexual advances from Calderon on previous occasions but then had sex with him. He used a condom on that and two subsequent occasions, she said.

Under Montana law, anyone under age 16 is not capable of consenting to sex. Prosecutors say the incidents occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7.

The girl’s mother found out about them, retrieved a condom from the trash and brought it and a pair of the girl’s underwear to authorities before a forensic medical exam was performed. The mother also showed a detective a notes-app conversation she had with her daughter about the incidents.

The girl also described different marijuana edibles Calderon had given her and a warrant-authorized search turned up edibles that matched her descriptions, prosecutors say.

Calderon remained jailed Wednesday with bail set at $250,000.