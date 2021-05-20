Butte man pleads guilty to sixth DUI

A 41-year-old Butte man pleaded guilty Thursday to driving drunk, making it his sixth DUI conviction.

Joshua David Pilsch admitted to District Judge Kurt Krueger that he had been drinking at a Butte bar on Nov. 19, 2020. He was arrested that afternoon after hitting a car exiting the parking lot at Walmart.

He said he was injured in the military, had post-traumatic stress disorder and drinking “is one of the ways I cope with life.”

He had previously pleaded not guilty to felony DUI in the case but changed his plea Thursday in exchange for a specific sentencing recommendation from Prosecutor Samm Cox. The plea deal was not yet public, but Cox said after Thursday’s hearing he’s recommending Pilsch be sentenced to the Department of Corrections for more than 13 months.

Krueger ordered a presentence investigation and will set a sentencing date later. The conviction carries a minimum of 13 months and up to five years, with a fine of at least $5,000 but no more than $10,000.

According to charging documents, someone called police saying a blue Ford Escape was traveling near Rowe Road and Holmes Avenue and was swerving and nearly struck several vehicles.