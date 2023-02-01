Butte man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a house in Butte 10 to 12 years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Prosecutors had charged 45-year-old Benjamin Alexander DeWeert with sexual intercourse without consent and an alternative felony charge of sexual assault. In an agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to the latter.

Because of the ages involved, both carry the same possible penalty of up to 100 years in prison and fine up to $50,000. District Judge Robert Whelan ordered a presentence investigation Wednesday and set sentencing for April 12.

As part of the plea, DeWeert admitted that sometime between 2010 and 2012, he put his hand down the girl’s pants and felt her private parts. The offense was within the statute of limitations for such a crime in Montana.

A woman told police about the alleged incidents a year ago and after investigations by police, prosecutors filed charges. The victim told police that the incident occurred after DeWeert followed her into the bathroom in a house.

DeWeert was arrested in July and posted $100,000 bond. He appeared Wednesday with his attorney, Jeff Dahood, and was allowed to remain free on bond pending sentencing.