Butte man pleads guilty to rape of underage girl

A 21-year-old Butte man pleaded guilty to rape Wednesday, admitting he had sex with an underage girl at a house in Butte last year.

Jacob Mitchell Young pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and in this case faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and fine up to $50,000. District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the plea, ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Aug. 6.

According to prosecutors, Young was hosting a house party with roommates in the 1100 block of West Park Street between Oct. 1 and Nov. 11 last year and had sex with a 13-year-old girl. Young was 19 at the time and both said they were intoxicated.

The victim told her parents about the incident afterward and said she consented to having sex with Young, according to charging documents. But under Montana law, no person under the age of 16 can legally consent to sex.

Young admitted in court Wednesday that he knew the girl was underage. His guilty plea was part of a plea deal with prosecutors, but recommended sentences and other terms were not immediately made public.

Judges often go along with plea deal sentence recommendations, but they don’t have to and sometimes don’t.

