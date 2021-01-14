Butte man jailed for throwing beer cans at police cars

Strong winds didn’t stop a Butte man, who was arrested Wednesday night after officers witnessed him throwing beer cans at police cars and at the Butte Law Enforcement Building, 225 N. Alaska St.

At about 5:45 p.m. officers located Carl Mayes, 53, and his vehicle, but he then fled the area and another officer stopped him on Hamilton Street.

Mayes appeared to be intoxicated and had containers in the car that matched the cans that were thrown. Besides eyewitnesses, the event was also captured on county security cameras.

Mayes was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center where he failed sobriety maneuvers and was given a blood test.

He was jailed for driving under the influence.

