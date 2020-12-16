Butte man jailed for suspected felony sex crimes

Brandon Kayle Eaton, 28, of Butte is being held on $75,000 bond in the Butte jail for suspected felony sexual assault and felony patronizing prostitution.

According to justice court documents, on or about Sept. 1, Eaton allegedly subjected a 15-year-old to sexual contact with a 13-year-old female while both were in his vehicle.

It is also alleged that around Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, Eaton attempted to convince the 15-year-old to have sex with him in exchange for money and drugs.

Both alleged offenses occurred in Butte-Silver Bow County.

If convicted, felony sexual assault is punishable by a term of not less than four years or more than 100 years. The mandatory minimum sentence for patronizing prostitution is 25 years without parole, according to documents.

