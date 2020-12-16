 Skip to main content
Butte man jailed for suspected felony sex crimes
Butte man jailed for suspected felony sex crimes

Brandon Kayle Eaton

Brandon Kayle Eaton

Brandon Kayle Eaton, 28, of Butte is being held on $75,000 bond in the Butte jail for suspected felony sexual assault and felony patronizing prostitution.

According to justice court documents, on or about Sept. 1, Eaton allegedly subjected a 15-year-old to sexual contact with a 13-year-old female while both were in his vehicle.

It is also alleged that around Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, Eaton attempted to convince the 15-year-old to have sex with him in exchange for money and drugs.

Both alleged offenses occurred in Butte-Silver Bow County.

If convicted, felony sexual assault is punishable by a term of not less than four years or more than 100 years. The mandatory minimum sentence for patronizing prostitution is 25 years without parole, according to documents.

