Butte man jailed for his seventh DUI

A Butte man is an inmate at the Butte Detention Center, jailed for felony driving under the influence, seventh offense.

William Robert Heaney, 47, of Butte was arrested at 4 a.m. Friday following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 2. Heaney allegedly veered off the roadway and landed in the ditch.

While responding to the accident, officers observed two men walking near the accident scene. One officer stopped to talk to the men, while the other officer continued on to the accident scene.

Officers determined that Heaney was the driver of the vehicle due to evidence left at the scene. An intoxicated Heaney was then transported to jail where he threatened officers and staff numerous times. He also refused a Breathalyzer, which necessitated getting a search warrant so he could be taken to St. James Healthcare, where he had to be restrained to get a blood sample.

Besides the DUI offense, he was also jailed for felony intimidation and the misdemeanor offenses of driving while suspended, resisting arrest, hit and run, and reckless driving.

