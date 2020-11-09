Butte man jailed for DUI twice in one day

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Trinity Loop regarding a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspected driver was James Stanley Richards Sr., 55, of Butte, who was found in an apartment at the complex.

While being questioned, it was determined that Richards was intoxicated and he was transported to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for driving under the influence (third offense). He was later released.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, a call came in to dispatch about a drunk driver who nearly hit a car near Emmett and Gold Streets. Turns out the driver was Richards who was jailed once again for driving under the influence, but this time it was his fourth offense.

