Butte man jailed for attempted homicide now accused of witness tampering

Prosecutors say a Butte man jailed for allegedly shooting a neighbor in the face has tried to persuade a witness in the case to say he was attacked and fired the gun in self-defense.

They have now charged 36-year-old Martin Bradley Coleman with tampering with a witness, a felony, in addition to the attempted deliberate homicide charge he has been jailed on since the shooting on June 11.

Coleman pleaded not guilty to the attempted homicide charge and felony drug possession in August and pleaded not guilty to the tampering charge Wednesday, appearing from jail via Zoom before District Judge Robert Whelan.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life if convicted of attempted homicide, up to five years on the drug charge and up to 10 years for tampering with a witness.

Coleman is accused of shooting a 42-year-old man in a house in the 1300 block of East Park Place around 2 p.m. on June 11. A woman said the two were arguing in the living room and after she told them to take it outside, she heard gunshots.

Police found the victim inside the door and before he was taken to the hospital, he said “Marty” was the shooter, lived across the alley and drove a red truck, according to prosecutors. The victim survived his injuries.

Police went to the suspect’s house and a woman told him he wasn’t there and she hadn’t seen him since morning. Officers located Coleman’s vehicle at an apartment complex several hours later and he was arrested there.

Prosecutors say on June 17, while talking by phone from the jail, Coleman told the woman he was only defending himself and not trying to kill the man. All phone calls at the detention center are recorded and inmates are told so at the beginning of every call.

The woman told Coleman she was in the hallway, didn’t see the shooting and police have her on video saying so, prosecutors say in new charging documents.

“I know but if I need you to testify would you please (expletive) testify for me,” Coleman says. She again says she didn’t see it, but at one point, he said, “Let them know that fool attacked me and I was just defending myself.”

During other calls, prosecutors say, it is clear the woman, Coleman and Coleman’s wife are in a relationship. He says he loves her on several occasions, requests she move into his home with his wife and it appears she did that.

During a July 14 visit to the jail, prosecutors say, Coleman told the woman the state was trying to give him a life sentence. They talk about the case and Coleman asks her to state that he was welcome in the house where the shooting occurred and the other man was not.

He tells her she “was right there,” and “you know he attacked me” and has her promise that no matter what, she is going to be there for him.

“Many of the conversations between Coleman and (the woman) talk about the case, their love for each other and (the woman) selling land to bond Coleman out,” the charging document states.

Coleman remains in jail with bond set at $300,000. His attorney, Susan Marshall Malloy, asked Whelan to consider reducing bond Wednesday but the judge told her to file a motion before he would consider it.

The next hearing in the tampering case is set for Nov. 16 and no trial date has been set yet in the attempted homicide case.