Butte man jailed for attempted deliberate homicide

A Butte man was jailed at the Butte Detention Center Wednesday night for felony attempted deliberate homicide, and the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and tampering with a communication device.

Late Wednesday night, Scott Anthony Teeters, 50, allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old woman at a residence in the 800 block of West Copper Street. Teeters was a resident of the Butte Pre-Release Center.

The police report stated that the woman suffered a head injury, along with severe facial injuries. The victim told police Teeters struck her in the face, choked her and gouged her eyes. In her statement she also said that Teeters had damaged her cell phone during the alleged incident.

The victim was treated at St. James Healthcare and has been transferred to another medical facility. Investigation into the incident is continuing.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Teeters was sentenced in 2012 to 120 months in prisons for tampering with witnesses and informants in Stillwater County. He was also sentenced for aggravated assault in Stillwater County that year.

