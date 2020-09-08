 Skip to main content
Butte man jailed for aggravated DUI — twice in four hours
Christopher Cherney

Christopher Cherney

A Butte man was jailed Friday for not just one, but two aggravated driving-under-the-influence offenses — and it all occurred within four hours.

Christopher Cody Cherney, 32, of Butte was first arrested at 2:45 p.m., in the Walmart parking lot. He had just struck another vehicle. While at the Butte Detention Center, his blood alcohol content was tested and found to be more than four times the legal limit.

He was jailed for aggravated driving under the influence, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, Sheriff Ed Lester said, Cherney was released to the care of a sober person rather than being held until he sobered up.

By 6:30 p.m., he was back at the wheel and this time, he hit five parked vehicles in the 3200 block of Harrison Avenue. He was again arrested for an aggravated DUI and taken to the detention center, where he tested three times the legal limit.

This time, he was held overnight. He was released on bond late Saturday afternoon.

