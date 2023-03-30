A judge encouraged a Butte man “to take your treatment seriously” Thursday after sentencing him to three years with the Montana Department of Corrections for his seventh DUI conviction.

District Judge Kurt Krueger also fined 58-year-old Michael Infanger $5,000 for driving drunk in the area of Texas and Grand avenues the night of Aug. 10, 2021.

Prosecutor Ellen Donohue acknowledged that 11 years had passed between his last DUI and this one but said they still add up to multiple offenses.

“Mr. Infanger has been able to show he can maintain a significant period of sobriety. However, he is listed as a moderate risk to reoffend … and we have to hold Mr. Infanger accountable,” she said.

“In this case there has to be a measure of punishment when an individual continues to get behind the wheel and drive while impaired.”

Defense attorney James Dolan said his client was OK with a three-year DOC sentence but noted the many years between DUI convictions and said Inanger has not had a drink since the night of his arrest in 2021.

The officer who pulled him over said he could smell alcohol from the open driver window and noticed an open Natural Ice beer can in the center console cup holder.

“Infanger stated he should not be driving and wished to call a friend for a ride home,” prosecutors said in a charging document. He was taken to jail instead.

Donohue said Infanger had been to the DOC’s WATCH program twice already and it was the agency’s decision on where to place him this time.

After imposing the sentence, Krueger told Infanger, “I hope you take your treatment serious in relation to this and work your program.”

Because when the latest offense occurred in 2021, the maximum prison or DOC time was five years. There are now much stiffer penalties possible under a bill the Montana Legislature passed in 2021 that took effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Under that, a fifth DUI conviction carries a maximum 10-year prison term, a sixth is punishable by up to 25 years and a seventh or more carries a mandatory five-year term that cannot be suspended, with up to 20 more years possible.

Five or more convictions also carry mandatory fines of $5,000 to $10,000.