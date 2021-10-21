Butte man gets deferred sentence for having sex with 15-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Butte man initially charged with raping a 15-year-old girl will avoid prison time on a lesser conviction if he abides by probation rules and restrictions over the next six years.
District Judge Kurt Krueger gave Jeremiah Justin Williams a six-year deferred sentence on Thursday, but first asked him what would happen if he violates probation during that time.
“I go away,” Williams said.
“Yes, I will impose the sentence,” the judge said.
On the other hand, those who complete deferred sentences successfully can have their records in those cases cleared. Probation terms for Williams include maintaining employment, not using alcohol or drugs and not gambling, among other things.
Prosecutor Ann Shea said she recommended the deferred sentence with input and approval of the victim, and noted that Williams was young and had no prior criminal history. He is now barred from having any contact with the victim or those close to her.
Prosecutors initially charged Williams with sexual intercourse without consent, which carried a maximum 100-year sentence. But in a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment, which carries a 10-year maximum.
Police first arrested Williams in March 2020 after they became aware of allegations that he was having sex with a teenage girl. He was 21 at the time.
During a forensic interview, the girl said she and Williams had become “more than friends” and she told him she wanted to have sex. She says she also told him she was 15. In Montana, anyone under age 16 cannot consent to sex.
At some point, prosecutors say, Williams knew she was 15 and said they had sex twice at his residence.
On Thursday, defense attorney Josh Demers said his client was “more or less drifting in life” at the time of the crime but had worked on his physical and mental health since then and was employed full-time. Williams was also aware of the trauma he caused the victim, Demers said.
Krueger cited the lack of criminal history in agreeing to the deferred sentence.
“Hopefully you don’t have any future contact with the courts,” he told Williams.