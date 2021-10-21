Butte man gets deferred sentence for having sex with 15-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Butte man initially charged with raping a 15-year-old girl will avoid prison time on a lesser conviction if he abides by probation rules and restrictions over the next six years.

District Judge Kurt Krueger gave Jeremiah Justin Williams a six-year deferred sentence on Thursday, but first asked him what would happen if he violates probation during that time.

“I go away,” Williams said.

“Yes, I will impose the sentence,” the judge said.

On the other hand, those who complete deferred sentences successfully can have their records in those cases cleared. Probation terms for Williams include maintaining employment, not using alcohol or drugs and not gambling, among other things.

Prosecutor Ann Shea said she recommended the deferred sentence with input and approval of the victim, and noted that Williams was young and had no prior criminal history. He is now barred from having any contact with the victim or those close to her.

Prosecutors initially charged Williams with sexual intercourse without consent, which carried a maximum 100-year sentence. But in a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment, which carries a 10-year maximum.