Butte man gets another 10 years for COVID court ruse

A 50-year-old Butte man sentenced to 23 years in prison last year for bilking tens of thousands of dollars from two seniors is now looking at 33 years behind bars.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Sean Michael Kelledy to another 10 years for fabricating medical records to show he had COVID and it was the reason he missed a court appearance. The new sentence runs consecutive, or on top of, the 23-year sentence.

Defense attorney Daniel Miller asked District Judge Kurt Krueger to suspend the additional 10 years or run them concurrently to the 23-year term. Kelledy’s offenses were tied to drug and gambling addictions, Miller said, and he’d be 74 if he served all 23 years and 84 if he served another decade.

“I don’t know that the community needs protection from someone 84 years old,” Miller said.

But Prosecutor Ann Shea said Kelledy had a long history of praying on people and committing crimes and in the latest one, took someone’s COVID diagnosis document and put his name on it. In that case, he was charged with two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of bail jumping. He pleaded guilty to one count of tampering and the other charges were dropped.

“His criminal history consistently creates victims in the communities he is in,” Shea said.

Judge Krueger agreed, saying Kelledy had a record of 16 or 17 felonies and no intervening “successful time period” of not committing crimes.

The 23-year term was tied to two separate cases, one in 2015 and the other in 2017. In the first, he bilked tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in Butte who had graciously taken him in when he needed a place to stay.

He charged nearly $48,000 to her credit cards, persuaded her to withdraw more than $19,000 from an IRA, and would “send her to her room” when he had people over, prosecutors say.

In the 2017 case, he was convicted of ripping off an older man in Butte for roof repairs that were never made. The sentences in both cases were initially suspended but a judge revoked them last year because of repeated probation violations and additional crimes.

Kelledy missed a court appearance in December 2021 claiming to have COVID and Krueger ordered him to make the next hearing with proof of his diagnosis. Prosecutors say he provided a document from a clinic in Missoula but had never sought any COVID related treatment there.