Butte man gets 8 years for sexually assaulting girl

A 28-year-old Butte man accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl and seeking more sexual encounters apologized Thursday before a judge sentenced him to eight years at the Montana State Prison.

“I’ve had time to reflect on my crime and I regret everything,” Brandon Eaton told District Judge Kurt Krueger. “If I could redo everything starting from the past I would, starting with what I did to the victim.”

Eaton pleaded guilty to sexual assault in July, admitting he fondled the girl’s breasts in his car in early September 2020. Because the victim was under 16 and he was more than four years older, he could have been sentenced up to 100 years in prison.

Defense attorney Daniel Biddulph asked for five years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections, with 15 years suspended, saying Eaton was a low risk to reoffend and would get more help in a DOC program than behind bars in Deer Lodge.

Forensic psychologist Christopher Quigley agreed with that, saying Eaton had learning disabilities, was immature for his age and would be bullied and preyed upon in prison.

Prosecutor Samm Cox asked for a 10-year prison term with 10 more suspended, saying Eaton was a father of three who was also raising a fourth child when the crimes occurred.