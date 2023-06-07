A judge sentenced a 46-year-old man to 30 years in the Montana State Prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a house in Butte 10 to 12 years go.

Benjamin Alexander DeWeert said he admitted the assault the day the girl’s mother confronted him about it on Feb. 14, 2022, and he has been receiving counseling and treatment since then.

His attorney, Jeff Dahood, noted that and asked District Judge Robert Whelan for a five-year suspended sentence, saying it would allow his remorseful client to continue treatment and rehabilitation.

Ann Shea, the lead prosecutor in the case, balked at that, saying the actual assault occurred years ago and the victim has had to live with it ever since. Shea said a five-year suspended sentence was not punishment.

“It tells children who are in their young years that they don’t matter,” Shea said. “You don’t get to do what the defendant did … and then get slapped on the wrist.”

Shea asked for 40 years in the state prison with 10 suspended.

At the end of an hour-long sentencing hearing, Whelan shook his head in seeming disgust for several seconds, then imposed a 60-year term with 30 of those years suspended.

The actual prison time of 30 years is the same, but longer suspended sentences typically means defendants are on “paper” longer and subject to probation rules and oversight by the Montana Department of Corrections for more years.

“As far as I’m concerned, you need to be on paper for the rest of your life for what you’ve done,” the judge told DeWeert.

Whelan said he appreciated the fact that DeWeert sought out counseling and treatment after he was confronted, but said he should have done that on the day he assaulted the girl years ago.

Prosecutors initially charged DeWeert with sexual intercourse without consent and an alternative felony charge of sexual assault. In an agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to the latter.

Because of the ages involved, both crimes carry the same possible penalty of up to life in prison or 100 years.

As part of the plea deal, DeWeert admitted that sometime between 2010 and 2012, he put his hand down the girl’s pants and felt her private parts. The offense was within the statute of limitations for such a crime in Montana.

The girl’s mother learned about the alleged incident in February 2022 and told police. They investigated the allegations and prosecutors ultimately filed charges.

The victim told police the assault occurred after DeWeert followed her into the bathroom in a house. He was arrested last July, posted $100,000 bond and had remained free until Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

The victim gave a written victim-impact statement and was in court Wednesday but did not speak. Her mother did, saying DeWeert has “taken no accountability for his degradation.”

“The damage he has inflicted can never be undone,” she said.

DeWeert took the stand at Dahood’s request and said he knew at some point he would be confronted about what happened. The day that occurred was a day he would never forget, he said.

“I can’t describe how I felt. It was terrible,” he said.

From that day, Dahood said, DeWeert voluntarily agreed to a police interview, admitted what happened years prior and sought counseling and treatment.

Shea got to ask questions of DeWeert, too.

“You said that February 14th, 2022 is a day you’ll never forget, correct?” she asked him. “Because that’s the day you got caught, right? February 14th, 2022 is the day your victim revealed what you had been doing to her — is that correct?”

He nodded that it was.

“OK, would you agree with me that all the years prior are days she will never forget?” Shea asked. “Would you agree with me that you took away her childhood, you’ve destroyed her life?”