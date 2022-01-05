Butte man gets 20 years for stabbing on Thanksgiving Day in 2019

A Butte man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison for stabbing a man five times, including once in the throat, outside the Dublin Bar on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

Prosecutors initially charged 51-year-old Louis Ted Caye with attempted deliberate homicide, which carries a possible life term, but amended it to aggravated assault in a plea deal.

Caye pleaded guilty to that charge and on Dec. 16, District Judge Kurt Krueger sentenced him to 20 years in prison and another 10 years for using a deadly weapon during the attack, but suspended 10 of those years.

In his sentencing order, Krueger said the 20-year term was justified given the severity of the crime, Caye’s criminal history and his high risk to reoffend.

“The Court determined that such sentence was necessary to protect the victim and the public,” he wrote, adding that it also “strikes the balance between punishment and rehabilitation.”

The victim was 28 when the attack occurred, lived in Arizona and was in Butte visiting during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the victim and other witnesses, Caye was walking south down Montana Street around 2:10 a.m. on Thanksgiving, shortly after the Dublin bar closed, and began yelling at a group of people standing outside.

The victim said he was trying to defuse the commotion caused by Caye by saying, “Come on, let’s call it a night and head home,” when Caye started swinging at him. Caye ran after the attack but another man followed him and police quickly located him in an alley on Silver Street.

The victim told police he didn’t know Caye and didn’t realize he had been stabbed until he “could hear air coming from his throat and couldn’t breathe,” prosecutors said in charging documents. He was stabbed once in the face, once in the throat and three times in the back.

He was taken to St. James Healthcare and underwent surgery for his wounds, including the cut to his throat that doctors said was life-threatening. That required a tracheotomy but he recovered.

While his case was pending, Caye asked the Montana Supreme Court to have his case dismissed, saying his attorneys were “depriving him of his liberty” and he wanted his “arguments investigated more thoroughly.” He also said a speedy trial waiver he agreed to was coerced.

The justices rejected the request.

