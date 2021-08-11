Butte man dies in motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old Butte man died Tuesday night after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Travonia and Iron streets.

Police said the crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Jared Bowser. Police said he was wearing a helmet. He was dead at the scene, authorities said.

The motorcycle was westbound on Iron Street when it struck a 2017 Jeep Wrangler that had been traveling southbound on Travonia Street and was intending to turn east on Iron Street, police said.

Four occupants of the Jeep escaped injury, according to police.

Police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, as witnesses indicated the motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

The crash is under investigation and the Montana Highway Patrol is assisting.

