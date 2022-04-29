Butte man convicted of attempting to shoot Anaconda cop

The police chase began in Uptown Butte. It ended after “stop sticks” deployed by police near the Warm Springs exit off Interstate 90 deflated a tire on the westbound Ford Ranger pickup driven by John David Hill of Butte.

Butte-Silver Bow Police Officer Brian Berger, for various reasons, had attempted to stop Hill’s pickup. He followed the teal green Ford Ranger as it traveled through Uptown streets, running stop signs and stoplights, and then continued the pursuit as Hill’s pickup merged onto Interstate 90. Berger radioed for assistance.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Police Officers Daniel Beasley and Richard Pasha responded. They sped out to I-90. Pasha deployed the “stop sticks” and he and Beasley and fellow Officer David Wolfe were standing along the westbound on-ramp when Hill’s pickup approached the device at an estimated speed of 95 mph.

The date was June 19, 2021.

All three officers said they heard a loud “pop” as the pickup neared the stop sticks. Beasley, whose military service sent him to Afghanistan and Iraq, suspected it was a gunshot. The evidence suggested he was right.

The events of that night led to multiple felony criminal charges against Hill and, ultimately, a five-day jury trial this week in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court. The most serious charges against Hill were three counts of attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting toward the three police officers.

Throughout the trial, Hill’s defense lawyers zeroed in on the woman who was Hill’s passenger that night, depicting Elizabeth “Beth” Weber as a meth addict and manipulative liar who could have fired the shot through the windshield or been involved with a struggle with Hill for the firearm when it discharged.

The trial concluded Friday. The jury deliberated three hours.

They found Hill guilty of one count of attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting in Pasha’s direction. They found him not guilty of the other two deliberate homicide charges.

They found him guilty of three counts at felony assault of a peace officer; guilty of felony partner or family member assault; guilty of felony possession of dangerous drugs; and guilty of misdemeanor fleeing or eluding of a peace officer.

Hill did not visibly react when the verdicts were read.

Prosecutors included Ben Krakowka, county attorney for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, and Matt Enrooth, a deputy county attorney. Third Judicial District Court Judge Ray Dayton heard the case.

After the verdict, Dayton ordered a presentence investigation before sentencing. Hill was returned to jail, where’s he been since June 2021.

Pasha was a witness for the prosecution during the trial. He testified about the sound he heard as Hill’s pickup approached the “stop sticks.”

“There was an incredibly loud pop,” a sort of cracking sound, he said.

Pasha testified that he instinctively ducked. He said it was clear to him that he’d been shot at – for the first time in his law enforcement career of nearly eight years.

In separate testimonies, Beasley and Wolfe offered similar reactions.

Soon after, Hill’s pickup, with one deflated tire, stopped about two miles down the highway. Several police, with guns drawn or rifles leveled and barking commands to surrender, arrested Hill and detained Weber without incident.

Pasha and other officers testified there was a bullet hole in the pickup’s windshield and an AR-15 pistol (also described as a rifle during the trial), a shell casing, unfired cartridges, a magazine clip and beer bottles discovered in the pickup. A cigarette pack was later found to contain a small amount of methamphetamine, according to testimony from a state crime lab toxicologist.

Hill was charged with three counts of attempted deliberate homicide because three police officers were deemed to have been standing where they might have been shot. They were Pasha, Wolfe and Beasley.

Weber appeared as a witness for the prosecution. She was not charged in the case and police said they never considered her to be a suspect.

Krakowka asked Weber how it felt to be on the witness stand. She said she was scared.

Weber acknowledged a troubled history — struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, losing custody of her children, scrapes with the law.

She initially appeared meek and defeated. She spoke so softly efforts were made to adjust her chair and microphone.

Still, Weber remained difficult to hear.

She described her experiences as a passenger in Hill’s truck during the pursuit on Interstate 90. She said she complied when he asked for a beer and helped him smoke meth in a pipe (though a pipe was not found in the pickup). She said Hill had an AR-15 firearm that he’d had for a while.

Weber said Hill implied he was intent on committing suicide by cop.

“He looked at me and smiled, ‘We’re going to die,’” she recalled.

She said Hill yelled at her to find the AR-15 magazine, which had apparently fallen out of the weapon when it was fired.

Krakowka asked Weber what she said to the officers as they handcuffed her.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Weber said. “If you have any questions, I’ll tell you what happened.”

She added, “I didn’t know what rock bottom was until that day.”

Weber was tearful at times during this testimony.

Yet once defense attorney Suzanne Marshall Malloy began her cross examination, Weber’s responses stopped being soft and subdued. She turned feisty and no one described having trouble hearing her.

Malloy doggedly reviewed Weber’s history of drug abuse and probation revocation, the loss of custody of her children, the use of methamphetamine on the eve of being a passenger in Hill’s pickup and more. She questioned Weber’s credibility and wondered whether she was concerned when detained by police on June 19, 2021, about another probation revocation — one that could send her to prison.

Weber responded that she felt happy just to be alive and wasn’t worried that night about probation.

“I had no involvement in this besides being put in the passenger seat,” she said.

The defense noted on several occasions that none of the investigators or forensic specialists could say for certain who fired the gun.

In his opening statement Monday, defense lawyer William Lower wondered out loud whether Weber might have been the shooter. Or the gun might have fired accidentally, he said.

Later, the prosecution called to the stand Weber’s current probation officer, Cacie Cain. She testified that Weber had been doing well, had a job, was attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings and seemed to have embraced sobriety. She said Weber had admitted she had briefly lapsed in recent months and seemed forthcoming when she interviewed her.

Malloy’s cross examination of Cain took issue with the characterization that Weber was doing well. She cited a host of times when Weber did not keep appointments and Cain agreed that the last time Weber was drug tested was in November.

An update Thursday from Cain said that a recently administered drug test showed methamphetamine in Weber’s system.

A key witness for the prosecution was Anthony Poppler, an expert in shooting analysis and reconstruction for the Montana crime lab. He examined the bullet hole in the windshield and used various instruments and techniques to estimate the path and trajectory of the bullet that passed through the windshield.

Poppler said the bullet was traveling at a downward angle.

“It originated from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” he said.

Poppler acknowledged, however, “I don’t know who fired the bullet.”

Stephanie Shappee, a forensic scientist at the state crime lab, testified that she found two latent fingerprints and two palm impressions on the AR-15 but said neither the prints nor the palm impressions matched Hill or Weber.

Butte-Silver Bow Police Detectives Josh Stearns and Chris Snyder had been summoned to the scene that night because investigators from the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation were not immediately available.

Stearns’ testimony included the strongest statement during the trial to state that he believed the driver of the pickup was the person who fired the AR-15.

Later, the defense called William Schneck as an expert witness in crime scene analysis reconstruction. He described a recreation of the events of June 19, 2019, using a similar but not identical Ford Ranger and a woman close to Weber’s size, and said it was possible that Weber could have fired the shot from the firearm.

“It’s certainly possible for the driver or the passenger to have taken the shot,” he said.

During the trial, Eric Miller, a forensic toxicologist for the state crime lab, testified that a blood sample drawn from Hill after the encounter with police was positive for methamphetamine. There was no indication of alcohol consumption, however.

Hill was charged with partner or family member assault for making Weber fear for her life, according to testimony.

His flight from police was a given.

Hill could face 100 years or more depending on sentencing for the various felonies of which he was convicted.

Pasha testified during the trial that his brush with serious injury or death on the night of June 19, 2001, occurred just before Father’s Day that year. He said he has two young children at home and, for a time, questioned whether continuing to work as a police officer was a prudent course.

After the verdict Krakowka complimented the jury for its effort to consider all evidence and arguments before reaching a verdict. He also expressed appreciation for the men and woman who serve in law enforcement in Butte-Silver Bow County and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1