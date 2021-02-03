Butte man charged with felonies in Mueller Apartments fire

Roy Edward Smith, 60, of Butte was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony arson for allegedly endangering tenants and emergency responders by starting a fire Monday night at the Mueller Apartments at 501 W. Granite St.

Two police officers carried a man who was having trouble breathing in thick smoke from the fourth floor while officers and firefighters evacuated other tenants at the Mueller floor by floor. The man was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare and his condition remains unknown.

Officers were also examined at St. James and checked for smoke inhalation.

On the first count, prosecutors say Smith, by means of fire, knowingly placed another person in danger of death or bodily injury, along with rest of the tenants. The second count alleges that he put emergency responders in danger.

Each count of arson is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000. Smith was still in jail Wednesday morning with bail set at $50,000.

The charges were filed before Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark but they do not spell out specifics of what prosecutors believed happened. Those details are included in additional documents filed when felony cases are transferred to District Court.

