Butte man charged with attempted homicide in weekend shooting

Prosecutors charged a 36-year-old Butte man on Monday with attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting another man three times — in the face, abdomen and hip — at a house on East Park Place on Saturday. Authorities say the 42-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Martin Bradley Coleman made an initial appearance on the charge before Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Coleman appeared by video from the Butte jail and was also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Defendants do not make a plea during initial appearances but after Pezdark read the charges, Coleman said, “Is my family safe? I was attacked, your honor.”

Walter Hennessey has not formally been appointed as public defender but he had talked to Coleman and was also on the Web-ex hearing. He told Coleman, “Don’t talk” because statements could be used against him and Coleman said OK.

Moments earlier, when Pezdark set bail at $250,000, Coleman said, “Is there any way you can set bail at something I can afford? I work every day.”

Pezdark said he could discuss that with an attorney once one had been appointed.

Attempted deliberate homicide carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and maximum of death, life in prison or up to 100 years. The drug charge carries a five-year maximum.

In the coming days, prosecutors will detail what they believe occurred that day and put that in a charging document when the case is transferred to District Court as all felonies are. The judge will then set an arraignment, when defendants make an initial plea.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of East Park Place in Butte shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday on a report a man had been shot.

The suspect was later located at an apartment on Elderberry Lane at around 11 p.m. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession. A 9mm pistol was also recovered at the time of his arrest.

Prior to the shooting, it is alleged that the two men were involved in a dispute. The investigation into the incident continues.

