 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Butte man charged with attempted homicide in weekend shooting

  • 0
Martin Bradley Coleman

Martin Bradley Coleman, 36, is seen in this screenshot at his initial appearance Monday before Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark. Prosecutors charged Coleman with attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting another man twice in the torso and once in the face at a house on East Park Place Saturday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged a 36-year-old Butte man on Monday with attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting another man three times — in the face, abdomen and hip — at a house on East Park Place on Saturday. Authorities say the 42-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Martin Bradley Coleman made an initial appearance on the charge before Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Coleman appeared by video from the Butte jail and was also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Defendants do not make a plea during initial appearances but after Pezdark read the charges, Coleman said, “Is my family safe? I was attacked, your honor.”

Walter Hennessey has not formally been appointed as public defender but he had talked to Coleman and was also on the Web-ex hearing. He told Coleman, “Don’t talk” because statements could be used against him and Coleman said OK.

Moments earlier, when Pezdark set bail at $250,000, Coleman said, “Is there any way you can set bail at something I can afford? I work every day.”

People are also reading…

Pezdark said he could discuss that with an attorney once one had been appointed.

Attempted deliberate homicide carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and maximum of death, life in prison or up to 100 years. The drug charge carries a five-year maximum.

In the coming days, prosecutors will detail what they believe occurred that day and put that in a charging document when the case is transferred to District Court as all felonies are. The judge will then set an arraignment, when defendants make an initial plea.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of East Park Place in Butte shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday on a report a man had been shot.

The suspect was later located at an apartment on Elderberry Lane at around 11 p.m. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession. A 9mm pistol was also recovered at the time of his arrest.

Prior to the shooting, it is alleged that the two men were involved in a dispute. The investigation into the incident continues.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police say man shot in Butte

Police say man shot in Butte

Butte police say a man was reportedly shot at a residence early Saturday afternoon. His condition was not known when Sheriff Ed Lester issued a news release at 3:30 p.m.

Butte Central Class of 1970 turns 70

Butte Central Class of 1970 turns 70

Butte Central High School Class of 1970's 50th reunion was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but that may not have been so bad, because these classmates, the majority being born in 1952, planned a birthday party this year dubbed the “class of 1970 turns 70.” Now, that’s something to celebrate!

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News