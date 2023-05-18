Prosecutors have charged a Butte man with felony intimidation for allegedly telling a co-worker he planned to kill several people at Montana Resources where they worked.

They also charged 43-year-old Joseph Arie Henson with felony stalking for contacting a woman several times in violation of a protection order.

Henson pleaded not guilty to both charges before District Judge Kurt Krueger on Thursday and remains in jail with bail set at $300,000. Defense attorney Carl Jensen asked that bail be reduced but prosecutor Ann Shea said $300,000 was justified because Henson had threatened a “mass shooting” and posed a serious risk to the public.

Krueger conducted a brief hearing on the bail issue and said he would rule on it later. The intimidation charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000. The stalking charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Prosecutors say police located and arrested Henson before anything happened at MR. The company said he no longer works there.

According to prosecutors, Henson was upset over a breakup and sent at least three messages via social media to a woman he was not supposed to contact. One sent April 9 said, “Omg I miss you, life, so much but I’m dead.”

That same day, police were called about a man who had made suicidal statements to family members. Police located Henson, who had a handgun and several rifles in his pickup. But he told officers he was sad and going through a breakup and would never harm himself.

He also said he was going to visit a friend and co-worker so officers let him go. That co-worker soon called police and said Henson was disgruntled with MR and said he planned to kill several people there the next morning and then kill himself.

Police were able to track pings from Henson’s cell phone and located him on the road between Homestake Lake and Delmoe Lake. He initially resisted arrest but officers eventually detained him.