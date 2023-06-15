Prosecutors charged a Butte man with three felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty after two dogs were found dead in his house and a third was near death from malnourishment and starvation.

Kurtis Podgorski told police he was having problems in life so he locked the dogs in a bedroom three weeks prior, prosecutors say.

When authorities found them on March 29, two were dead and the one still living appeared to be lying on top of one of the deceased dogs. It was so weak, it couldn’t stand without assistance.

Podgorski, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday and faces up to six years in prison and fines up to $7,500 if convicted on all counts. He is free with conditions attached and District Judge Kurt Krueger set the next hearing for July 27.

Neighbors notified Animal Control about the dogs on March 29 and police were called to the home in the 300 block of Granite Mountain Road.

“Podgorski stated that he was having a hard time in life lately and just couldn’t handle the dogs anymore, so he locked them up in one of the bedrooms of the residence about three weeks ago,” prosecutors said in charging documents.

A police officer asked him when he last had the dogs out and about “and he stated that it’s been over a month since he’s had much interaction with them.”

The officer asked if they were getting food and water.

“Podgorski stated that he does buy dog food every two weeks and was under the impression that they have been getting fed and taken care of by other individuals,” prosecutors said.

“Podgorski was asked when the last time he gave them food and water. Podgorski stated he wasn’t sure the last time that he personally checked on the animals.”

Another man told police he had been staying in the home with Podgorski for about a week-and-a-half. He said Podgorski told him “he was not allowed to go into the bedroom at all due it being a mess and he didn’t want anyone in there.”

The man said he never heard a sound come from the room until that day, and when he did, he saw there were dead dogs inside. He left the home upset, told neighbors about it and they took pictures of the dogs and contacted Animal Control.

The charging documents said one dog was a young German Shepherd, one was a black and white adult dog and the other was a brown adult dog.

It was not clear from the documents which of the three survived, but it was named “Noggin” and it was taken to a veterinarian.

The dog was “severely emaciated with a body condition score of 1 out of 9, indicating a prolonged state of malnutrition and starvation,” prosecutors said. “Noggin was hypothermic, significantly dehydrated and was unable to stand without assistance due to generalized weakness.”

He suffered from numerous other conditions and “his nostrils were covered with thick, adherent crusts, inhibiting his ability to breathe through his nose.”

The veterinarian said the dog would have died within two days to a week if he had not received medical intervention, prosecutors said. It survived and is still alive now.

The charges allege that Podgorski “purposefully or knowingly killed or inflicted injury” on the dogs “with the purpose to torture or mutilate” them.