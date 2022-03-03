Butte man booked after chase with state troopers

A Butte man who was hospitalized after a high-speed chase with Montana Highway Patrol troopers on Feb. 25 is now in the Butte jail on felony complaints of criminal endangerment, assault on police officers and other allegations.

Police say 37-year-old Charles Ross Ladin was transported to the jail Wednesday and remained there Thursday with bond set at $360,000.

Ladin was allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with troopers on Interstate 90 in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

He allegedly refused to stop and then entered Butte during the pursuit, ultimately striking a Butte patrol car two separate times on South Montana Street. He is also accused of throwing drugs out the window of his vehicle during the chase.

He was arrested on Dewey Boulevard at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 and taken to the hospital with injuries.

He was booked on felony complaints of criminal endangerment, three counts of assaulting an officer, felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to sell, felony probation violation and a felony warrant out of Gallatin County.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.