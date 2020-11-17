Butte man attempts to light himself on fire

Thanks to the quick reflexes of a Butte police officer, a crisis was adverted early Monday night at the Thriftway Super Stop, 901 E. Front St.

Police were dispatched to the Thriftway to investigate a stalking report. Officers entered the store to talk to the victim. As they were interviewing her, Russell Perry, 51, of Butte came into the store and was harassing the woman. Officers then told Perry to leave the store, which he did.

Perry then stopped near the gas pumps and an officer saw him attempt to start his hat on fire, then dump gas on his head while still standing next to the gas pumps.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer left the store and tackled Perry to the ground so he could not light himself on fire. The officer was then able to forcibly remove the lighter from him.

Perry continued to resist the officer’s attempt to place him under arrest. Soon after, other officers arrived at the scene and they were able to handcuff Perry.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.