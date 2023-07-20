Just before midnight Wednesday, Zachariah Bartsch, 35, of Butte was taken into custody for harming a police dog, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal contempt, and obstructing a peace officer.

Bartsch is now an inmate at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

According to the official report, a police officer was investigating an unrelated incident in the 1900 block of Silver Bow Boulevard when he was approached by Bartsch.

The officer knew there was a felony warrant out for Bartsch and attempted to arrest him. Bartsch allegedly assaulted the officer and then took off. The officer After finishing his initial investigation, the officer, along with some of his colleagues, began looking for Bartsch.

Also in the area at the time was a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, along with his canine partner. With the help of the dog, Bartsch was located a few blocks away, in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

In order to escape custody, Bartsch reportedly took off on a bicycle. The trooper released his dog, who caught up to Bartsch and got him off the bike. At this time, it is alleged that Bartsch assaulted the dog and resisted efforts from officers to arrest him.

The MHP canine sustained a leg injury in the incident, and the extent of the injury is not known.