Butte man arrested in connection with armed robbery at marijuana dispensary

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with Saturday's armed robbery at Elevated Medical Marijuana, 2905 Harrison Ave.
Thomas Edward Cockrill, 49, of Butte made his initial appearance Thursday in Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer’s court for felony robbery.
According to police reports and store video, a male wearing dark clothing and a black mask, armed with a weapon, entered and robbed the shop. He then drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.
Cockrill is in the Butte Detention Center. Bond has been set at $50,000.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
