 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte man arrested in connection with armed robbery at marijuana dispensary
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Butte man arrested in connection with armed robbery at marijuana dispensary

{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Cockrill

Thomas Cockrill

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with Saturday's armed robbery at Elevated Medical Marijuana, 2905 Harrison Ave.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Edward Cockrill, 49, of Butte made his initial appearance Thursday in Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer’s court for felony robbery.

According to police reports and store video, a male wearing dark clothing and a black mask, armed with a weapon, entered and robbed the shop. He then drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Cockrill is in the Butte Detention Center. Bond has been set at $50,000.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News