Butte man arrested for felony assault with a weapon

Late Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Mammoth Drive on a report of shots being fired.

As officers were heading in that direction, they were informed that it was a possible domestic disturbance with one person involved already leaving the area.

The victim told officers that he and his son, Robert Fredrick Shipley, 26, of Butte were arguing in the basement of his home and he told his son to get out.

As the son was leaving, he grabbed his rifle and headed up the stairs. When he reached the top, he allegedly pointed the rifle at the victim, but then left the residence and fired several shots outside.

The victim and a witness were able to get the rifle away from Shipley, who then left the area.

Officers were able to contact Shipley, who came to the police station to give a statement. At that time, he was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal mischief and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

