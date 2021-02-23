Butte man arrested for attempted deliberate homicide, related charges

Dylan Harrison, 26, of Butte is jailed at the Butte Detention Center for allegedly shooting a 66-year-old man in the hand with a .45-caliber handgun.

Butte Emergency Dispatch got a call at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday that Harrison was attempting to steal a vehicle in the 3200 block of Quincy Street. The 66-year-old vehicle owner, along with his son, fought with Harrison in an attempt to stop him from taking the car.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to police reports, Harrison fired the weapon at least three times, with one bullet hitting the 66-year-old.

Father and son managed to disarm the suspect and waited for police to arrive. An officer got to the residence three minutes after the initial call.

Harrison was arrested at the scene and was jailed for attempted deliberate homicide, motor vehicle theft, assault with a weapon, robbery and critical contempt.

The victim was treated and released from St. James Healthcare. The incident remains under investigation.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.