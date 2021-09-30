Butte man admits to Thanksgiving Day stabbing outside Dublin Irish Pub

Just nine days after the Montana Supreme Court declined to dismiss his case, a Butte man admitted Thursday that he attacked a man with a knife outside the Dublin Irish Pub on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.
Prosecutors initially charged 51-year-old Louis Ted Caye with attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly stabbing the man five times, including once in the throat, and at one time it appeared the long-running case would go to trial. The charge carries a possible life term in prison.
But in a deal with prosecutors, Caye pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault. That is still punishable by up to 20 years in prison, plus an additional two to 10 years for using a weapon during the assault.
District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the plea and ordered a presentence investigation before he decides the penalty. Caye remains jailed for now with bond set at $150,000.
The 28-year-old victim told police he didn’t know Caye and didn’t realize he had been stabbed until he “could hear air coming from his throat and couldn’t breathe,” prosecutors said in charging documents. He was stabbed once in the face, once in the throat and three times in the back.
According to the victim and other witnesses, Caye was walking south down Montana Street around 2:10 a.m. on Thanksgiving, shortly after the Dublin bar closed, and began yelling at a group of people standing outside.
The victim said he was trying to defuse the commotion caused by Caye by saying, “Come on, let’s call it a night and head home,” when Caye started swinging at him. He ran after the attack but another man followed him and police quickly located him in an alley on Silver Street.
The victim lived in Arizona and was home visiting during the Thanksgiving holiday. He was in the intensive care unit at St. James Healthcare and required a tracheotomy but recovered.
Caye was represented by attorney Andrew Jenks on Thursday, but on his own had asked the Montana Supreme Court to have his case dismissed because his attorneys were “depriving him of his liberty” and he wanted his “arguments investigated more thoroughly.” He also said a speedy trial waiver he agreed to was coerced.
But justices, in a ruling issued nine days ago, said Caye’s case had been reset for trial at least twice. And on the same day his speedy trial waiver was requested, they said, he received a five-day furlough from the Butte jail.
Regardless, Caye had not demonstrated that his incarceration was illegal and his issues were more appropriate on appeal should he be convicted and sentenced, the justices said.