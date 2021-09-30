Butte man admits to Thanksgiving Day stabbing outside Dublin Irish Pub

The victim said he was trying to defuse the commotion caused by Caye by saying, “Come on, let’s call it a night and head home,” when Caye started swinging at him. He ran after the attack but another man followed him and police quickly located him in an alley on Silver Street.

The victim lived in Arizona and was home visiting during the Thanksgiving holiday. He was in the intensive care unit at St. James Healthcare and required a tracheotomy but recovered.

Caye was represented by attorney Andrew Jenks on Thursday, but on his own had asked the Montana Supreme Court to have his case dismissed because his attorneys were “depriving him of his liberty” and he wanted his “arguments investigated more thoroughly.” He also said a speedy trial waiver he agreed to was coerced.

But justices, in a ruling issued nine days ago, said Caye’s case had been reset for trial at least twice. And on the same day his speedy trial waiver was requested, they said, he received a five-day furlough from the Butte jail.

Regardless, Caye had not demonstrated that his incarceration was illegal and his issues were more appropriate on appeal should he be convicted and sentenced, the justices said.

