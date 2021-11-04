Butte man admits to rape of 14-year-old girl; prosecutors want 30-year prison term

Prosecutors want a Butte man sentenced to 30 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl multiple times before she was reported as a runaway and later found hiding under a bed at his house.

They had initially charged Cody Allen Eaton with four felonies but on Thursday, as part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to one rape charge — sexual intercourse without consent — after admitting he had sex with the girl knowing she was only 14. He was 30 at the time.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the guilty plea and ordered a presentence investigation to be conducted before he sets a sentencing date. Eaton was arrested in January 2019 and has been in custody since then with bond now set at $250,000.

Sexual intercourse without consent, when the victim is under 16 years old and the defendant is at least four years older than the victim, carries a minimum sentence of four years in prison and up to life or 100 years. In Montana, anyone under 16 cannot legally consent to sex.

Just last month, Eaton’s brother, 28-year-old Brandon Eaton, was sentenced to eight years in the Montana State Prison for fondling the breasts of a 15-year-old girl in Butte. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Prosecutors are recommending that Cody Eaton be sentenced to Montana State Prison for 50 years with 20 of them suspended. As part of the plea deal, Eaton and his attorney can argue for a lesser sentence.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors would drop two felony counts of sexual abuse of children against Eaton for allegedly sending the girl sexually explicit photos of himself and having pictures of children engaged in sex on his cell phone. They carry maximum life terms.

He was also charged with one felony count of custodial interference for allegedly withholding the girl from her mother. It is punishable by up to 10 years, but would also be dropped under the plea deal.

Krueger does not have to go along with the plea agreement and reminded Eaton of that on Thursday. And even if he doesn’t, he said, he might not let Eaton withdraw his guilty plea.

Eaton appeared before Krueger via video from the Butte jail Thursday while his attorney, Ronald Piper, was in the courtroom. Samm Cox is the lead prosecutor in the case.

Eaton was calm and polite during the hearing Thursday, responding to a series of questions from Krueger with either, “Yes sir” and “No sir” before admitting having sex with the girl.

The girl was reported as a runaway on Jan. 12, 2019, and her mother believed she might be with Eaton, prosecutors said in charging documents. Police went to his house on South Excelsior Street in Butte but did not find her there.

Eaton told police he was in the process of moving out, was home alone with his children and had not seen the girl in question in three weeks. One of Eaton’s children told a school official that her parents were breaking up because Eaton had sex with the 14-year-old girl.

On Jan. 15, police learned of a Facebook Messenger conversation between Eaton and the girl that indicated she might be hiding in the basement of his house.

Police returned there and found a mattress in a crawl space with a backpack that was full of clothes and the girl’s Montana ID card. Eaton was questioned again and ultimately said the girl was in his house, and police found her hiding under the headboard of his bed.

According to prosecutors, Eaton admitted to helping plan the runaway and said the girl had been at his house the entire time. He also admitted to previously sending her an image of his private parts.

During subsequent interviews, he admitted being attracted to the girl and having sex with her twice. But police say Facebook conversations between the two detailed numerous sexual encounters and one included a picture of the girl completely naked.

Prosecutors say Eaton initially felt he could be a “father figure” to the girl but “eventually developed a physical and sexual attraction to her.”

