A 21-year-old man accused of shooting several gun shots into a house on Hummingbird Lane in Butte, causing one person inside to hit the floor to avoid being struck, pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide Thursday.

Conner Tex Thomas Webster appeared in orange jail garb with his public defender, Walter Hennessey, and entered the plea before District Judge Kurt Krueger.

Webster listened intently as Krueger went over his rights as a defendant and addressed the judge as “your honor” every time he spoke. He has been jailed since he was arrested hours after the incident on March 7, with bail set at $500,000.

Prosecutor Ellen Donohue requested that bail remain the same, at least for now, and Krueger ordered it so.

“Mr. Webster is from Butte, however, due the serious allegations in this case, the state asks that bond be continued,” Donohue said.

Krueger noted to Webster that a conviction for attempted deliberate homicide carries a maximum of life in prison.

According to prosecutors, Webster went to the house of a former girlfriend on Hummingbird Lane and fired at least five shots at the house, with at least four rounds entering the home.

The former girlfriend, her father and her mother were all home at the time.

The father said he was sleeping on the couch in the living room and shortly after awaking to a sound, he turned on a light and through a picture window saw a light-colored pickup back into the driveway, prosecutors say.

Then he heard a “pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” hit the floor, and noticed sheetrock powder falling from the ceiling.

When officers arrived, they immediately noticed shards of sheetrock on the floor in the living room, a bullet hole in the picture window, one in the wall and possible ricochet damage from bullets inside the house.

Prosecutors have not publicly stated a motive for the attack but when police asked who might have done it, the daughter said she had a former boyfriend who had a light-colored truck and often carried a 9mm Sig Sauger semi-automatic pistol.

Police went to Webster’s home, where he lives with his father, and saw a semi-automatic handgun with loose ammunition sitting on the driver’s seat of Webster’s pickup. He was arrested based on that and other factors.

Krueger set the next court hearing for April 27.