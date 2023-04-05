Prosecutors say a Butte man took a woman’s dog for a walk, killed it, then came back and later told police the dog had attacked him and he had to defend himself.

But prosecutors have charged 44-year-old Joel Brooks Thornton with felony aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly killing the dog. It was found near the entrance of Montana Resources off of Continental Avenue on Feb. 7.

Thornton pleaded not guilty to the felony charge Wednesday before District Judge Robert Whelan and he was returned to jail with bond set at $20,000. The maximum he faces is a two-year sentence to the Montana Department of Corrections and fine up to $2,500.

Prosecutors have not disclosed publicly what kind of dog it was or how they believed it was killed, but it belonged to a woman who lived in a house on the 2500 block of Pine Street. It’s about a block south of Farrell Street and the mine entrance before Farrell becomes Continental Avenue.

But prosecutors do provide some specifics in new charging documents they filed last week. According to those, police were called to the house at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 7 by a man who said he was bitten by a dog. The woman told police she and Thornton had been together about a year.

When officers arrived they spoke with Thornton and talked separately with the woman, who was upset and crying. She said she was taking a bath when Thornton told her he was taking her dog Punky for a walk. He came home without the dog, prosecutors said.

Thornton told police the dog was “by the railroad tracks” and an officer started searching an area near the Montana Resources entrance.

“He walked along the railroad tracks and noticed an area approximately 100 feet from the roadway that looked like a struggle happened in the snow,” the charging document says. “He approached this area and that is when (he) located (the female’s) brown and white dog, laying on its side and it did not appear to be breathing.”

The dog was dead. The woman said Punky “was only 2 years old and she has had him since he was a couple weeks old.”

Thornton went to the emergency room at St. James Healthcare and when officers went there to speak with him further, he was leaving.

An officer asked him what happened “and he said he was walking the dog, the dog attacked him and he had to defend himself.”

But prosecutors charged him three weeks later and provided more details last week when the felony case was transferred to District Court.