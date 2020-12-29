Butte man accused of felony sexual intercourse without consent

A Butte man was arraigned Monday on a count of felony sexual intercourse without consent and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Jay Dee Davisson, 45, of Butte appeared before Judge Ben Pezdark, who remanded Davisson to the Butte Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, the alleged offense of sexual intercourse without consent occurred on or about Aug. 2 at the Red Lion Hotel in Rocker. The maximum sentence if convicted is life imprisonment or a prison term of not more than 20 years. It could also include a monetary fine of not more than $50,000.

The misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child also allegedly occurred on or about Aug. 2 at various Butte locations. Davisson is accused of supplying or encouraging the use of an intoxicating substance to a minor. If convicted, Davisson could receive a county jail term not to exceed six months and/or a $500 fine.

