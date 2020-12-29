 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte man accused of felony sexual intercourse without consent
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Butte man accused of felony sexual intercourse without consent

{{featured_button_text}}
Jay Dee Davisson

Davisson

A Butte man was arraigned Monday on a count of felony sexual intercourse without consent and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jay Dee Davisson, 45, of Butte appeared before Judge Ben Pezdark, who remanded Davisson to the Butte Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, the alleged offense of sexual intercourse without consent occurred on or about Aug. 2 at the Red Lion Hotel in Rocker. The maximum sentence if convicted is life imprisonment or a prison term of not more than 20 years. It could also include a monetary fine of not more than $50,000.

The misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child also allegedly occurred on or about Aug. 2 at various Butte locations. Davisson is accused of supplying or encouraging the use of an intoxicating substance to a minor. If convicted, Davisson could receive a county jail term not to exceed six months and/or a $500 fine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News