Butte man accused of dousing woman in gasoline pleads not guilty

A Butte man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and threatening to light her on fire pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault Thursday.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the plea from 47-year-old Joseph Gillin and set the next hearing for June 23. Gillin was allowed to remain free on $75,000 bond following the brief hearing.

The victim told police a woman invited her to her house near Walmart to “hang out” on April 6 and then “went crazy” with accusations she had gotten someone in trouble. The victim says she was assaulted, dragged outside, punched in the face and told to leave.

When she refused because her backpack was still inside, Gillin grabbed a can of gasoline, poured it all over her and told the other woman to grab a lighter, prosecutors said. He then told the victim to leave “or she would be lit on fire.”

The victim walked to Walmart and when police arrived, they found her bleeding from the mouth and smelling of gasoline. She received stitches to her lip at the hospital and said she wanted to press charges.

Assault with a weapon carries a maximum 20-year prison term and fine up to $50,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.